6 stories making headlines this week

School staff members and boxes of food line the driveway at Stratton Meadows Elementary School during a neighborhood food distribution event March 24. Harrison School District 2 partnered with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado to distribute hundreds of boxes of food during the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak in Colorado Springs. Recipients did not need to have a student in the district.

is temporarily discouraging recreational use of its forests and grasslands in response to the spread of COVID-19. “While, facilities like campgrounds, trailheads, picnic sites, visitor centers, entrance kiosks, restrooms, and trash facilities may be closed,” the Forest Service said in an email.

On March 27, the FBI announced it found two Colorado Springs Police Department officers — who shot and killed De’Von Bailey on Aug. 3, 2019, as he ran away with a concealed gun — did not violate Bailey’s constitutional rights, according to media reports. A grand jury previously declined to call for criminal charges against the officers.

The Colorado COVID Relief Fund is now accepting applications from community organizations, local governments and school districts for grants of up to $25,000. As of March 27, the fund had raised $7.7 million from nearly 4,000 individuals, foundations and companies, according to Gov. Jared Polis’ office. Visit HelpColoradoNow.org to donate or apply.

Hospitals expect a shortage of blood donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and ask for healthy people to consider helping meet the need. Visit vitalant.org to schedule a blood donation.