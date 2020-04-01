STAND FOR TRUTH & LOCAL NEWS

Accurate information has never been more essential. Your contributions, no matter the size, can help the Colorado Springs Indy continue to provide local journalism.

Help support our mission: TRUTH MATTERS.

Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Colorado gears up to address expected shortages of ICU beds, ventilators

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

In order to meet expected shortages of hospital beds caused by COVID-19, the state aims to add 1,000 intensive care unit (ICU) beds to its supply by May, according to a March 30 statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

By summer, the state wants an additional 5,000 ICU beds.

That would mean more than tripling the state’s current capacity of ICU beds, which stands at 1,849, according to the statement from CDPHE.

Other priorities for the state include identifying other types of hospital capacity, helping health care facilities free up ICU beds, identifying and preparing alternative care sites (such as hotels, college dorms and vacant buildings), and getting ventilators to the areas that need them most.

At a news conference March 30, Gov. Jared Polis said the state is in talks with the federal government about securing an additional 9,000 to 10,000 ventilators.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Faith Miller

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Health (18)

Local Government (8)

Politics (8)

Nonprofits (3)

Education (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation