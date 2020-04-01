Colorado gears up to address expected shortages of ICU beds, ventilators

In order to meet expected shortages of hospital beds caused by COVID-19, the state aims to add 1,000 intensive care unit (ICU) beds to its supply by May, according to a March 30 statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

By summer, the state wants an additional 5,000 ICU beds.

That would mean more than tripling the state’s current capacity of ICU beds, which stands at 1,849, according to the statement from CDPHE.

Other priorities for the state include identifying other types of hospital capacity, helping health care facilities free up ICU beds, identifying and preparing alternative care sites (such as hotels, college dorms and vacant buildings), and getting ventilators to the areas that need them most.

At a news conference March 30, Gov. Jared Polis said the state is in talks with the federal government about securing an additional 9,000 to 10,000 ventilators.