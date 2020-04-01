COVID-19 stalls Colorado legislative session

18 senators and 33 representatives, or a simple majority.)

or us to go in when we do not have a critical function to perform to me seems foolhardy," he says.

Democrats — who hold the majority in the House, Senate and governor's office — want the session to be extended past its scheduled end date, due to this unplanned break.

State law says that the legislative session is only 120 days, and that has been interpreted in the past to mean consecutive days.