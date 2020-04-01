Patrick Frazee accomplice wants early release

Krystal Lee Kenney, who aided convicted murderer Patrick Frazee in covering up his killing of Kelsey Berreth, might be released to a halfway house.

Kenney was sentenced in January to three years in prison on her plea of guilty to evidence tampering. She cleaned up the gruesome murder scene, Berreth’s apartment, and took Berreth’s phone when she left for Idaho, making it appear as though Berreth had left the state.

District Attorney Dan May issued a statement noting the halfway house placement demonstrates that “Colorado’s sentencing scheme is outrageously, dishearteningly distorted — with an utter lack of truth in sentencing.”

May, who called the plea bargain “a deal with the devil,” said he “vigorously” opposes community corrections for Kenney. May says the young mother would be alive today if not for Kenney, noting Frazee told Kenney of his plans to kill Berreth. He pointed out that she’s served only 60 days of a 1,095-day sentence.

Dru Nielsen, Lee’s attorney, told The Denver Post that Kenney poses no public safety risk.