Stay-at-home order is effective through April 11

Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order, which began 6 a.m. March 26, for all of Colorado to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The order, issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, says people should stay home through April 11 except for critical activities, such as:

• obtaining food and other household necessities, including medicine;

• going to and from work if you are a critical employee (such as health care providers and grocery store workers);

• seeking medical care (if you suspect you have COVID-19, health officials ask that you don’t go to the hospital unless you have symptoms that require medical attention);

• caring for children, pets or vulnerable people; and

• participating in outdoor recreation (while practicing social distancing).

Polis said March 30 that El Paso County needs “greater support and compliance.”

As of March 30, 51 deaths and more than 2,600 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in Colorado, though officials think there could be thousands more cases that haven’t been reported due to the lack of testing capacity. Visit covid19.colorado.gov for more information.