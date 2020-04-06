COVID-19 roundup for April 6: State updates crisis guidelines in case of shortages

click to enlarge Zigres / Shutterstock.com

A triage team should consist of: an expert on ethics or palliative care; an attending physician familiar with critical care (for example, a hospitalist or critical care physician); a representative of nursing staff; and a representative of the hospital's leadership.

The primary medical team caring for a patient should not be involved in crisis triage decision-making for their own patient. Each institution should create a crisis triage team that is objective and removed from the patient.

Triage teams should not base decisions on factors clinically or ethically irrelevant to the triage process, such as:

race

ethnicity

ability to pay

disability status

national origin

primary language

immigration status

sexual orientation

gender identity

HIV status

religion

veteran status

"VIP" status

criminal history

When PPE is scarce, health care providers may extend the use of or reuse some PPE, or may use alternate equipment to provide some protection from disease transmission.

Each hospital should have a crisis triage team that will be activated in a crisis when a hospital approaches its minimal operating capacity for resources like ventilators. The triage team should use a tiered approach for allocation/re-allocation of scarce resources like ventilators. In the event of a tie within a tier, the triage team should move to the next tier of considerations.