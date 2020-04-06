Look for that masked man — Mayor John Suthers — this week

City of Colorado Springs

The city's Olympic City logo might show up on face masks Mayor John Suthers says he'll "model" to the public next week.

Mayor John Suthers told Colorado Springs City Council on Friday, April 3 that the city should "model" Polis' recommendation that everyone wear face masks when they leave their homes to deter the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus."I think you'll see me modeling that in public appearances," Suthers said last week, adding that someone is working on making face masks imprinted with "Olympic City USA," the city's brand.Councilor David Geislinger noted that while some residents resist the restrictions imposed by officials to discourage spread of the virus, "This is a moral requirement. Follow the underlying moral law, not only to protect themselves but to protect others."Suthers also said El Paso County has 16.5 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, while representing 13 percent of the population. He said based on numbers shared by the governor El Paso County likely has up to 4,000 infections, although the confirmed number is only 435.The city is taking bids from health care providers to operate a homeless isolation center at the City Auditorium, which will contain 100 beds for homeless people who show symptoms, test positive or are recovering and are ready to be discharged from a hospital.Other high points:• A $1.3 million local fund to help small businesses has drawn 500 applicants.• 80 percent of nonsworn city personnel are working from home.• The city plans to apply for federal funds to help Colorado Springs Airport, which saw traffic drop from 2,500 passengers a day before the virus took root to 250 on April 2.• The mayor will recommend Council ask voters in November for permission to keep $1.4 million in excess revenue collected in 2019 above caps imposed by the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.• The bond market's volatility meant the Air Force Academy Visitors Center project was unable to issue bonds, but state officials extended the timeframe until Dec. 31 to enable the developer to secure funding. The project is part of the city's City for Champions tourism package.