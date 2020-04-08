7 stories making headlines this week

Medical students stand outside the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ Lane Center for Academic Health Sciences, collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) at a drive-thru donation site March 28. This drive is over, at least for now, but organizations can donate PPE through the state’s Business Emergency Operations Center (colorado.gov/cobeoc).

The bond market’s volatility meant theproject was unable to issue bonds, but state officials extended the time frame until Dec. 31 to enable the developer to secure funding. The project is part of the Springs’tourism package.

Vickie Tonkins, El Paso County GOP chair, issued an apology for a Facebook post, asking if COVID-19 was a psy-ops (psychological operation, meant to influence the public’s emotions), which drew sharp criticism and calls for her resignation from within the party, according to media reports. Tonkins tells the Indy she will not resign.

An affidavit was released last week spelling out accused murderer Letecia Stauch’s movements before and after the Jan. 27 disappearance of her stepson, Gannon Stauch, age 11. Investigators said Stauch told “many lies,” and blood was found in the home and in her car.

Most Americans earning less than $75,000 a year will receive stimulus payments of $1,200 from the federal government. Taxpayers who have direct deposit information on file could see the payments appear sometime in mid-April, but a memo from the House Ways and Means Committee suggests some people won’t get paper checks for months, Forbes reports.

The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled in favor of state Democrats, saying that the 120 days in the legislative session do not need to be counted consecutively. This means state legislators should be able to tack on extra days to the end of the session after they return to the Capitol.