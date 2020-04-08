STAND FOR TRUTH & LOCAL NEWS

Accurate information has never been more essential. Your contributions, no matter the size, can help the Colorado Springs Indy continue to provide local journalism.

Help support our mission: TRUTH MATTERS.

Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

7 stories making headlines this week

Posted By on Wed, Apr 8, 2020 at 10:21 AM

click to enlarge FAITH MILLER
  • Faith Miller

Medical students stand outside the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ Lane Center for Academic Health Sciences, collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) at a drive-thru donation site March 28. This drive is over, at least for now, but organizations can donate PPE through the state’s Business Emergency Operations Center (colorado.gov/cobeoc).

The bond market’s volatility meant the Air Force Academy Visitors Center project was unable to issue bonds, but state officials extended the time frame until Dec. 31 to enable the developer to secure funding. The project is part of the Springs’ City for Champions tourism package. 

Vickie Tonkins, El Paso County GOP chair, issued an apology for a Facebook post, asking if COVID-19 was a psy-ops (psychological operation, meant to influence the public’s emotions), which drew sharp criticism and calls for her resignation from within the party, according to media reports. Tonkins tells the Indy she will not resign.

An affidavit was released last week spelling out accused murderer Letecia Stauch’s movements before and after the Jan. 27 disappearance of her stepson, Gannon Stauch, age 11. Investigators said Stauch told “many lies,” and blood was found in the home and in her car.

PDF Stauch_FINAL_redacted_040120.pdf

Most Americans earning less than $75,000 a year will receive stimulus payments of $1,200 from the federal government. Taxpayers who have direct deposit information on file could see the payments appear sometime in mid-April, but a memo from the House Ways and Means Committee suggests some people won’t get paper checks for months, Forbes reports.

The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled in favor of state Democrats, saying that the 120 days in the legislative session do not need to be counted consecutively. This means state legislators should be able to tack on extra days to the end of the session after they return to the Capitol.

click to enlarge ALISSA SMITH
  • Alissa Smith

On April 3, Gov. Jared Polis announced that all Coloradans should wear non-medical cloth masks when in public. Masks should be 100 percent cotton and cover your mouth and nose. Though the state plans to distribute masks with the help of crafters through the Colorado Mask Project (coloradomaskproject.com), people are encouraged to make their own. We made one, above, with the help of this tutorial and an old T-shirt: tinyurl.com/CNNFaceMask.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Indy staff

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Health (21)

Local Government (12)

Politics (7)

Environment (2)

Nonprofits (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation