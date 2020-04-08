7 stories making headlines this week

Accurate information has never been more essential. Your contributions, no matter the size, can help the Colorado Springs Indy continue to provide local journalism.
Medical students stand outside the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ Lane Center for Academic Health Sciences, collecting personal protective equipment (PPE) at a drive-thru donation site March 28. This drive is over, at least for now, but organizations can donate PPE through the state’s Business Emergency Operations Center (colorado.gov/cobeoc).
Vickie Tonkins, El Paso County GOP chair, issued an apology for a Facebook post, asking if COVID-19 was a psy-ops (psychological operation, meant to influence the public’s emotions), which drew sharp criticism and calls for her resignation from within the party, according to media reports. Tonkins tells the Indy she will not resign.
An affidavit was released last week spelling out accused murderer Letecia Stauch’s movements before and after the Jan. 27 disappearance of her stepson, Gannon Stauch, age 11. Investigators said Stauch told “many lies,” and blood was found in the home and in her car.
Most Americans earning less than $75,000 a year will receive stimulus payments of $1,200 from the federal government. Taxpayers who have direct deposit information on file could see the payments appear sometime in mid-April, but a memo from the House Ways and Means Committee suggests some people won’t get paper checks for months, Forbes reports.
The Colorado Supreme Court has ruled in favor of state Democrats, saying that the 120 days in the legislative session do not need to be counted consecutively. This means state legislators should be able to tack on extra days to the end of the session after they return to the Capitol.
On April 3, Gov. Jared Polis announced that all Coloradans should wear non-medical cloth masks when in public. Masks should be 100 percent cotton and cover your mouth and nose. Though the state plans to distribute masks with the help of crafters through the Colorado Mask Project (coloradomaskproject.com), people are encouraged to make their own. We made one, above, with the help of this tutorial and an old T-shirt: tinyurl.com/CNNFaceMask.