“Aggressive” steps taken against COVID-19 in jail

Families of El Paso County’s Criminal Justice Center inmates were advised April 3 that restrictive, but non-punitive, measures have been adopted to curtail COVID-19 infections in the jail.

The measures, termed “very aggressive,” include scaling back hours that inmates can make phone calls and have video visits, use showers and socially mingle with others during incarceration. “We know it is likely a number of inmates and staff will become infected,” the letter said. “These will be trying times for the inmates in the jail.”

The jail normally holds roughly 1,550 inmates per day, but as of April 6 the head count was 1,087, reflecting steps taken to reduce the population while preserving public safety, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Meanwhile, at about 10 a.m. on April 4, inmate Steve Carrasco, 64, fell, hitting his head. The Sheriff’s Office said he was transported to a hospital and later died. Officials said his death was “in no way” connected to COVID-19.