EMT infection rate withheld

While other first responder agencies have disclosed when personnel are infected with the novel coronavirus, American Medical Response withholds that information. AMR provides emergency ambulance service under a contract extension with the city of Colorado Springs, pending a new contract after a bid dispute last year.

AMR spokesperson, Tawnya Silloway, tells the Indy in an email the company can’t disclose whether any crew members have tested positive due to federal privacy laws.

“We follow county health protocol and CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines,” she writes. “If quarantined, employees are placed on paid leave and are monitored by our Nurse Navigator telehealth monitoring and care coordination group until they can return to duty.”



Owned by Global Medical Response, AMR uses an online screening tool, created using CDC recommendations, for employees who suspect they’ve come into contact with a COVID-19 patient.