COVID-19 update for April 10: Polis mourns death of 21-year-old athlete

Gov. Jared Polis held a news conference outside the Colorado Convention Center, where construction is underway on an alternative care facility for COVID-19 patients.

"Of course we mourn victims of all ages, but to highlight how this virus can strike down anybody in their prime, we lost in the last couple of days 21-year-old Cody Lyster," Polis said. Lyster, a baseball player at Colorado Mesa University, is one of the youngest people to die from COVID-19 in Colorado.









In El Paso County, 9,801 people filed for unemployment benefits the week ending March 28, according to new data released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. For comparison, 2,869 people filed the week ending March 21, and 328 people filed the week ending March 14.



For those out of work, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center is holding a





The El Paso County Economic Development Division launched a new program, the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone (EZ) Business Relief Fund, aimed at assisting small businesses affected by COVID-19.







More information about the program, including how to apply or donate funds for an income tax credit, is available "Small businesses within the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone will have access to grants up to $7,500," the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC explains the new program in a statement. "The funds will focus on critical assistance for needs such as rent or mortgage assistance, utility payments, employee payroll, accounts payable, etc. The grant funds will work in conjunction with both Federal and State assistance already available to small businesses."More information about the program, including how to apply or donate funds for an income tax credit, is available online

The Colorado Unified Command Group announced it has issued purchase orders for more than $46.2 million worth of medical supplies, including ventilators and personal protective equipment, for health care facilities and local government agencies.



"Once the supplies arrive and testing has verified quality, the state will begin distributing them throughout the state to fulfill resource requests from local emergency management and public health agencies, including hospitals," a statement from the Command Group says. "PPE will be distributed according to the state's PPE Allocation and Distribution guide, which prioritizes health care workers, first responders and critical infrastructure workers."



The Colorado Business Emergency Operations Center is coordinating requests for supplies and donations



People who wish to volunteer time or donate to statewide COVID-19 relief efforts can also visit



"Cadets will be strictly adhering to social distancing guidelines for the ceremony, marching 6 feet apart and sitting 8 feet apart during the event," the Academy announced. "The Air Force Thunderbirds will conduct a flyover of the ceremony, but will not perform their traditional aerobatics demonstration at the conclusion of the ceremony."



Vice President Mike Pence will give the commencement address via video message, the statement adds, and spectators won't be allowed at the ceremony.

focus on the health and well-being of all trauma survivors with specialty expertise for those who put their lives on the line: veterans, military members, first responders and their family members," the university announced April 9.









The university needs to raise an additional $7.75 million to make the institute a reality. In the meantime, UCCS on April 10 announced the launch of the



Through that website, community members information and skills on general and COVID-19 stress, resilience, disaster recovery, skills, support and small interventions to enable a GRIT Coach to educate, support and motivate individuals and communities to be as resilient as they can be in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent precautions." "Beyond the targeted focus on these military and first responder groups, cross-disciplinary scientific exploration will focus on developing resilience more broadly for individuals, families and communities," adds the statement from UCCS.The university needs to raise an additional $7.75 million to make the institute a reality. In the meantime, UCCS on April 10 announced the launch of the Greater Resilience Information Toolkit (GRIT), a website that contains resources for mental health workers, first responders, medical providers and community members to help build resilience in the face of difficult circumstances — such as the COVID-19 pandemic.Through that website, community members can also apply to become GRIT Coaches, who will go through a virtual training with "