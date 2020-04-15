9 stories making headlines this week

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services has continued to discourage large gatherings per social distancing guidelines, sometimes by roping or taping off gathering areas in parks. Above, Bristol Park.

On April 7,of Colorado Springs, the face of the, reportedly died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. She was 13.

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Colorado Springs to deliver the Air Force Academy graduation address on April 18. The Air Force secretary will also speak in person, and the service’s chief of staff and chief of space operations will commission cadets as officers. Spectators are not allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lyda Hill Philanthropies has given the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs a challenge gift of $8 million to create the National Resilience Institute, which will “focus on the health and well-being of all trauma survivors,” especially veterans, military members, first responders and their family members. UCCS must raise an additional $7.75 million to receive the grant for the $15.75 million project.

The U.S. Forest Service launched an interactive website at wildfirerisk.org detailing annual wildfire risk to specific communities. The site shows that, on average, populated areas in El Paso County face greater wildfire risk to homes than 75 percent of Colorado counties.

Several new locations now offer free meals daily for children younger than 18. Regardless of whether a child is enrolled at a particular school, families can pick up free lunch, plus breakfast for the next day. Visit tinyurl.com/pikes-peak-meals for an interactive map of locations and times.

The deadline to apply for Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP), normally April 30, has been extended to Aug. 31 or whenever funding runs out. For more information or to apply for help paying utility bills, visit colorado.gov/cdhs/leap.

Super PAC The Senate Leadership Fund has been accused of illegally contributing to Sen. Cory Gardner’s campaign via fundraising, failing to report in-kind contributions and “funneling corporate contributions” into the campaign, Colorado Politics reports. Former Senate candidate Dan Baer filed the complaint with the Federal Election Commission.

