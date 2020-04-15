Search

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Community steps up to help LGBTQ graduates

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 11:01 AM

  • Shutterstock.com

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force the postponement or cancellation of large events, traditional graduation ceremonies have largely been canceled. According to Joseph Shelton, a local community activist, the stress of this missed milestone, combined with the stress of staying at home with family, is especially difficult to handle for LGBTQ youths.

Shelton has started a group to make the graduation season easier for LGBTQ students who are about to graduate from middle school, high school or college. 

By joining the Facebook page (tinyurl.com/LGBTQStudentHelp), community members may “adopt” a student by pledging to purchase them graduation gifts from an Amazon wishlist. Community members may also nominate students. Names are omitted for the students’ privacy.

“LGBTQ+ youth also may not have the full acceptance of their families,” Shelton writes, “and are celebrating their graduation by themselves.” 

