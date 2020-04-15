ICE and Teller County can renew partnership

Thanks to a 4th Judicial District Court ruling, Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputies are permitted to help enforce immigration policy under the direction of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The American Civil Liberties Union had asked the court to rule that a cooperation agreement between ICE and Teller County was illegal under state legislation passed in 2019. But District Judge Scott Sells ruled against the ACLU on April 7, allowing the partnership between the federal and county law enforcement agencies to be renewed.

”We are disappointed in the ruling...and I’m pretty confident it’s going to be reversed upon appeal,” says Mark Silverstein, legal director for the ACLU of Colorado.

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said in a written statement: “This court ruling allows us to continue to protect the citizens of Teller County and sustain the way of life this community wants; the freedom to live without fear of those illegal criminal organizations that have prayed [sic] upon them in the recent past.”

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is the only Colorado agency working with ICE under such an agreement. Per a 2018 Colorado District Court ruling, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder was forced to stop detaining people for ICE.