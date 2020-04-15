National Popular Vote to appear on the ballot this fall

click to enlarge Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com

Protesters hoped the Electoral College would opt against Trump in 2016.

The College has a total of 538 electors, including nine in Colorado. The number of a state’s electors is equal to its senators (two) plus the number of representatives, which is based on population. Under the current system, those electoral votes are awarded to the candidate who wins the state's popular vote.







So far, 15 states and the District of Columbia (representing 196 total electoral votes) have passed National Popular Vote laws.



Colorado’s popular vote law,



An opposition group — led by Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese and Monument Mayor Don Wilson — did just that, submitting enough petition signatures last August to put the issue on the November 2020 ballot.



On April 14, the Yes on National Popular Vote committee launched a campaign to get Coloradans to approve the law. But it's been raising money for a while now. The committee had raised more than $1.7 million as of Jan. 15, including a $330,000 contribution from Santa Monica, California, resident Josh Jones.

Opponents, including the reduces the influence of less populous states by making every individual vote equal. (That committee had raised nearly $800,000 as of Jan. 15.)



Outrage over the idea of handing Colorado's electoral votes to New York and California has become a rallying cry against the change.



"Vote Democrat if you want to give your presidential vote to New York and to California," Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, said at a February rally to re-elect President Donald Trump.

One counterargument to that viewpoint: The outsize influence of small states only benefits the residents of those states who are members of the state's majority party.



Under a winner-take-all model, a minority-party vote doesn’t get tabulated toward a total that ultimately decides the presidential race; it essentially disappears. (Colorado voted Democrat in the last presidential election, meaning all of the state's electoral votes were awarded to Hillary Clinton.)

Foote, the National Popular Vote bill sponsor in Colorado, said the committee had grassroots support from communities across the state. Organizations that have endorsed a "yes" vote on the referendum include the League of Women Voters of Colorado; the NAACP Colorado Montana Wyoming State Conference; and Common Cause Colorado.



"Colorado voters have a really great opportunity to show the rest of the country that the National Popular Vote is in fact a good idea and a good idea in our democracy by voting yes this fall," Foote said. "...If it doesn’t pass, then that just means that it’s off the books in Colorado ... but all you need is states with 270 electoral votes to pass the National Popular Vote agreement for it to go into effect."

