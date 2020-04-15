Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

State youth group assigned outreach campaign for youth crisis services

Posted By on Wed, Apr 15, 2020 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

As part of a Colorado Department of Human Services program, about 40 Colorado youth leaders will develop new marketing messaging during the COVID-19 outbreak that directs young people in need of mental health or substance use services to Colorado Crisis Services, DHS said in a release.

The youths are members of the Below the Surface Leadership Program, a Colorado Crisis Services initiative that empowers young people to customize mental health and substance use prevention messages. Participants will address COVID-19 concerns and drive use of the crisis text line — a free, confidential way to connect clients to trained crisis counselors 24/7.  

“We know it is an isolating time for Coloradans, and for many, the stress may lead to anxiety, depression or an increased reliance on substances,” Robert Werthwein, director of DHS’ Office of Behavioral Health, said in the release. The crisis line has experienced record high demand for services this spring. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Health (20)

Local Government (10)

Politics (6)

Military (3)

Science and Technology (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation