State youth group assigned outreach campaign for youth crisis services

As part of a Colorado Department of Human Services program, about 40 Colorado youth leaders will develop new marketing messaging during the COVID-19 outbreak that directs young people in need of mental health or substance use services to Colorado Crisis Services, DHS said in a release.

The youths are members of the Below the Surface Leadership Program, a Colorado Crisis Services initiative that empowers young people to customize mental health and substance use prevention messages. Participants will address COVID-19 concerns and drive use of the crisis text line — a free, confidential way to connect clients to trained crisis counselors 24/7.

“We know it is an isolating time for Coloradans, and for many, the stress may lead to anxiety, depression or an increased reliance on substances,” Robert Werthwein, director of DHS’ Office of Behavioral Health, said in the release. The crisis line has experienced record high demand for services this spring.