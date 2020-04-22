More unemployment benefits available

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced it would begin processing applications for additional unemployment benefits provided under the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last month.

That legislation includes an extra 13 weeks of benefits for gig workers, the self-employed, contractors, people who can’t work remotely while obeying the stay-at-home order, and others who have exhausted the 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits. Some may also be eligible for an additional $600 per week on top of normal benefits.

The extra funding is available for people who’ve had hours reduced or who have been furloughed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado will be among the first states to accept applications for the benefits specific to COVID-19, according to a statement from CDLE. The department planned to rolled out a new online system April 20 to process those applications.