Colorado Springs Utilities Board gives equal power to cost and environment

click to enlarge Colorado Springs Utilities

The 220,000-panel Palmer Solar project, which recently came online, provides about 60 megawatts of energy to Colorado Springs Utilities customers.

click to enlarge Colorado Springs Utilities

UPAC recommended these weightings for scoring portfolio options.

"I would like to bring the cost of implementation down to 22, equal environmental stewardship, and bring innovation up another 2 percent to 10 percent," Murray said. "...My argument, very simply, is we can do better, and therefore we should."







Meanwhile, Pico pointed out that transportation was a bigger contributor to air pollution than the public utility before voting against the change.



"The actual mix of generation capacities isn't what's on the agenda today," he added. "What we have here today is just the recommended attributes and weighting."

A public survey, open through May 3, will help UPAC and the Utilities Board determine which portfolio to choose. You can also register to provide input at a telephone town hall, scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 14.