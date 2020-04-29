AFA suicide autopsy results

Two Air Force Academy senior cadets died by hanging at the Academy on March 26 and March 28, according to autopsy reports from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

One was hanged using a towel and the other, a belt. The bodies of both contained high levels of alcohol, roughly two times the legal intoxicate threshold, the autopsies revealed. No other drugs were found in their systems.

The senior class, which lived one cadet per room at the time rather than the normal two, was retained at the Academy as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, while the lower classes were sent home. Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria called the Academy “a more contained and safe environment” compared to cadets’ homes, which he described as having “varying situations” that could lead to illness and prevent their graduation in late May.

After the deaths, Silveria relaxed some campus rules and moved graduation up to April 18 in a modified ceremony without family and friends present.