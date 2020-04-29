COVID-19 update for April 29: Polis elaborates on Colorado's testing plan

People of all ages can support the campaign by posting pictures and videos on social media tagging @cohighered and @mycojourney, with #DecisionDayCO and #DecisionSZN.

People are encouraged to report potential fraud by emailing Homeland Security launched the “ Operation Stolen Promise ” web page to inform the public of COVID-19-related fraud schemes, and highlight efforts by Homeland Security Investigations to "counter threats posed by individuals and criminal organizations seeking to exploit the pandemic for illicit financial gain," according to a statement.HSI’s S.T.O.P COVID-19 Fraud campaign, part of Operation Stolen Promise, provides facts and tips for the public on coronavirus-related scams.For example:- Don't click on links in unsolicited emails or texts.- When surfing the web, ensure your browser connection is secure by using "https" websites only. (The lock icon in your address bar also means a site is secure.)People are encouraged to report potential fraud by emailing COVID19FRAUD@DHS.GOV

"Our profession has been sounding the alarm for weeks and weeks, but we have largely been forgotten by the public health sector," Parkinson said in a statement. "If we are not made a top priority, this situation will get worse with the most vulnerable in our society being lost."



As of April 29, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was reporting 157 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities such as nursing homes. That includes nine outbreaks in El Paso County.



The state Unified Command Center conducted testing at Colorado's three largest long-term care facilities between April 19 and 23, and "is planning to conduct preemptive testing of staff at four more facilities that do not have known outbreaks," according to a statement.



American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), which represents more than 14,000 long-term care facilities, called for state and federal governments to provide "expanded and priority testing for nursing homes and assisted living communities" and "emergency funding to help the profession respond to the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 in long term care facilities across the country."AHCA/NCAL President and CEO Mark Parkinson also asked the federal government to establish an emergency response fund for long-term care facilities, similar to the fund that's been set up for hospitals "Our profession has been sounding the alarm for weeks and weeks, but we have largely been forgotten by the public health sector," Parkinson said in a statement. "If we are not made a top priority, this situation will get worse with the most vulnerable in our society being lost."As of April 29, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was reporting 157 outbreaks at non-hospital facilities such as nursing homes. That includes nine outbreaks in El Paso County.