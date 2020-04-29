Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Paycheck Protection Program renewed

Posted By on Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has resumed processing loan applications from small business owners in need, thanks to new legislation signed by President Donald Trump on April 24.

The program — first approved as part of the March 27 coronavirus relief package — launched April 3 but quickly ran out of its $350 billion in funding. The new legislation appropriated an additional $310 billion, available through the Small Business Administration.

For businesses that use 75 percent of the money to pay and retain employees, the low-interest PPP loans are forgivable.

The PPP has drawn controversy for offering loans to large businesses and corporations, including Ruth’s Chris Steak House and the L.A. Lakers.

Earlier this month, President Trump fired acting Pentagon inspector general Glenn Fine, effectively removing him from his position as the lead watchdog in charge of independent, ethical oversight of federal coronavirus aid — like the PPP. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Health (20)

Local Government (14)

Politics (5)

Military (4)

Environment (3)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation