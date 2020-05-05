Search

The Wire

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Local Government

Adams County resident charged in leak of affidavit in Gannon Stauch killing

Posted By on Tue, May 5, 2020 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge Letecia Stauch - COURTESY EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office
  • Letecia Stauch
An Adams County resident has been charged with official misconduct in connection with the April 3 leak of the arrest affidavit in the case of Letecia Stauch, charged with first-degree murder and other charges in the death of her stepson Gannon Stauch.

Watch 4th Judicial District Senior Deputy District Attorney Michael Allen's news conference announcing the charge here.

Allen did not name the person charged, saying the case was filed by the 17th Judicial District in Adams County. He described the person as not employed by the court system but having a log-on used to access the document.

The affidavit had been sealed but prosecutors planned to petition it to be released to the public within about a week, after allowing 11-year-old Gannon's parents to read it.

"The parents were deprived of that opportunity," Allen said. "I understand the public's right to know. Sometimes information has to be kept close and protected for a reason."

The charge is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and remains jailed in El Paso County pending a July 6 hearing. Allen said he didn't think the charge associated with the leaked document would have a bearing on her prosecution.

Read the 32-page affidavit here:
PDF Stauch_FINAL_redacted_040120.pdf

