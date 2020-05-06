Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

2-1-1 answers discrimination questions

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

The state is now providing more resources through 2-1-1 Colorado, a free hotline operated by nonprofit United Way that refers callers to nutrition, housing and financial assistance.

As of May 1, people can also use the hotline to ask questions about health care discrimination and worker protections, according to a release from Gov. Jared Polis’ office. The hotline will also be taking reports.

State Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, said the expansion would allow the state to track mistreatment by care providers and employers.

“We know bias within medical settings leads to poor outcomes for people of color, and now we’ll be able to collect those complaints and act swiftly to address them,” Herod said in a statement.

As of May 4, black Coloradans accounted for 7.59 percent of the state’s cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, despite making up just 3.92 percent of the state’s population. Hispanic Coloradans accounted for 38 percent of cases and 21.7 percent of the population, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Faith Miller

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Health (18)

Local Government (16)

Politics (4)

Environment (3)

Military (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation