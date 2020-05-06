2-1-1 answers discrimination questions

The state is now providing more resources through 2-1-1 Colorado, a free hotline operated by nonprofit United Way that refers callers to nutrition, housing and financial assistance.

As of May 1, people can also use the hotline to ask questions about health care discrimination and worker protections, according to a release from Gov. Jared Polis’ office. The hotline will also be taking reports.

State Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, said the expansion would allow the state to track mistreatment by care providers and employers.

“We know bias within medical settings leads to poor outcomes for people of color, and now we’ll be able to collect those complaints and act swiftly to address them,” Herod said in a statement.

As of May 4, black Coloradans accounted for 7.59 percent of the state’s cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, despite making up just 3.92 percent of the state’s population. Hispanic Coloradans accounted for 38 percent of cases and 21.7 percent of the population, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.