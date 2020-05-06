8 stories making headlines this week

On Sunday, May 3, The United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire, Southern Colorado’s oldest LGBTQ organization, handed out COVID-19 care kits at Club Q to community members in need. The kits included staples like hand sanitizer, rice and beans, toilet paper, eggs and more. UCPPE, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, raises money for regional charities through drag performances and other events. “As we have not been able to raise money or be involved with the community through our typical ways of entertainment, our current reigning monarchs decided to donate some of their funds raised thus far to prepare COVID-19 Readiness kits,” a UCPPE spokesperson said in an email. Learn more and donate at ucppe.org.

The city’s parking enterprise has extendedand in, at both meters and garages, through May 11.

A fourth red-light camera went live on April 30 at the intersection of Academy and Dublin boulevards.

Comment remotely on upcoming city of Colorado Springs projects, including historic downtown parks master plans and the Urban Forest Management Plan, by visiting ColoradoSprings.gov/EngageCOS.

The Manitou Incline will remain closed, the city of Manitou Springs announced April 28. City Council will revisit the issue May 26. The incline was closed in mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — it was impractical to create sanitizer stations, says the city of Manitou Springs — and to not place first responders at risk.

Fountain Police Sgt. Stephen Williams acted reasonably and will not be charged in the shooting of Tyler Frisch on March 2, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office ruled on April 30. Frisch, 22, who was linked to an auto theft and confronted by police on March 2, ran from the scene with a weapon and fired at least one shot. He was shot once by Williams and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

In its second round of funding, Help Colorado Now issued $3.6 million in state grants to organizations providing COVID-19 relief. The fund is still accepting donations and grant applications at HelpColoradoNow.org.