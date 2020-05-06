Concealed carry resumes in El Paso County

Starting May 11, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will resume accepting appointments for those seeking new concealed handgun permits, the office said in a release. Those whose appointments were canceled due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order will be called to reschedule and given priority.

The process may take longer as sheriff’s personnel sanitize between appointments in compliance with coronavirus guidelines. No walk-ins will be served. Due to social distancing requirements, the lobby capacity at the Sheriff’s Office has been reduced to 12 people. If capacity is reached, additional applicants must wait outside. All applicants must wear masks at the Sheriff’s Office and will be administered a “non-intrusive temperature scan” and asked a series of symptomology questions.

Due to the extra requirements, rescheduled appointments may span three months, a sheriff’s spokesperson says. But the office also will take appointments on Saturdays to speed up the process.