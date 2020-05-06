Search

The Wire

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Library districts look ahead

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 10:46 AM

Changes have been announced at two regional library districts in light of Colorado’s safer-at-home order. 

The Pueblo City-County Library District began curbside pickup and mail delivery of library materials, with precautions put in place to maintain social distancing. Library employees will wear personal protective equipment. Patrons may still take advantage of e-resources via the district’s new online branch, which can be found at pueblolibrary.org/thelibraryathome. 

Meanwhile, Pikes Peak Library District has announced that it is working on a phased reopening plan for its 16 locations, and announced on May 4 that it will soon begin offering curbside service to library card-holders. “We’re taking guidance from local public health officials and working closely as a team to finalize plans, so more information will be shared with the public soon,” library district staff said in a release.

PPLD continues to offer digital services, including e-resources and virtual events. Details at ppld.org

