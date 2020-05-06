Search

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Pikes Peak makes changes for safer-at-home phase

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

America’s Mountain resumed accepting cash and credit cards on May 1, but urged visitors to get tickets online in May to minimize contact with staff. A 20 percent discount is offered for online tickets. Go to pikespeakcolorado.com and use the code “May20” to get the discount. Gate hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Summit House, Glen Cove and all picnic areas are closed through June 1, however. Restrooms are available at the Gateway, Crystal Reservoir and Glen Cove. No services are available on the summit. Social distancing and masks in populated areas are recommended.

Because no refunds are available, visitors are urged to call 719-385-7325 for the latest road conditions.

The North Slope Recreation Area opened for fishing May 1. Purchase a one-day pass and read the regulations at pikespeakcolorado.com. South Catamount Reservoir and Crystal Reservoir are open. South Catamount Reservoir requires a free online parking reservation. Crystal Reservoir levels are low due to a Colorado Springs Utilities project that has been postponed until 2021. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

