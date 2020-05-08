COVID-19 update for May 8: Reservations for late May?

click to enlarge Jared Polis





Polis also said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is likely to approve El Paso County's waiver request to hold modified high school graduation ceremonies, saying the proposal detailed "i nnovative and thoughtful ways for high school seniors to recognize their rite of passage in a safe way."











As of 4 p.m. May 8, the CDPHE was reporting 18,371 cases of COVID-19, 3,600 hospitalizations, and 960 deaths. That data is current through May 7.



"For anybody who wants to — and I certainly do — reopen parts of our economy and society sooner rather than later, mask-wearing is extremely important," Polis said May 8.





Manitou Springs announced a new program to implement "Social Distancing Ambassadors" in the city's parks and at the Manitou Incline. The ambassadors won't have enforcement capacity; rather, they are city staff members who will encourage people to stay 6 feet apart and avoid playgrounds, and remind them of the Incline's ongoing closure.



The ambassadors will also assist in park clean-up, replace caution tape and notify the city's Public Works Department of parks issues.



Colorado Springs has not announced such a program. However, Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Karen Palus says the city may use some coronavirus-relief funding for hiring staff to help manage crowds and encourage social distancing at Garden of the Gods Park.