Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

9 stories making headlines this week

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 10:56 AM

click to enlarge ALISSA SMITH
  • Alissa Smith
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city again has suspended enforcement of parking meter and parking garage fees in the downtown area and in Old Colorado City, through at least May 25.

On May 5, Pueblo voters trounced a measure that would have ended Black Hills Energy’s time as the city’s electric provider. The Sierra Club blamed the defeat on a $1.5 million “fear-mongering” campaign by Black Hills.

The city’s Parks Advisory Board will consider on May 14 whether to recommend City Council spend Trails, Open Space and Parks tax money to buy 341 acres of open space from Castle Concrete. The acquisition would include 193 acres of Black Canyon Quarry and 148 acres of Pikeview Quarry. The $9.4 million purchase would be funded with help from The Conservation Fund.

A new statewide, nonprofit digital news outlet in Colorado will launch in the coming months to cover public affairs, the Colorado Independent reports. So far unnamed, the site will be staffed by an editor and three reporters. Former Boulder Daily Camera opinion page editor Quentin Young will lead the team.

In-person office hours, which were temporarily curtailed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have been restored at two El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office locations. The North Union Town Center branch and Southeast Powers branch will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book a time at epcdrives.com.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park is closed to all visitors for forestry and maintenance operations on May 13, 19 and 20 between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work includes removing “30-40 dead and hazardous trees” from the area, according to a statement from the city.

Construction on the U.S. Air Force Academy Visitors Center and surrounding development was delayed due to “COVID-19 related economic fallout,” according to the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. The construction start date has been pushed from April to October of this year, for an expected 2022 completion.

The Colorado Legislature extended its suspension to May 26 under the order of Democratic leadership, amid protests from Republicans, who wanted lawmakers to reconvene May 18 as previously planned.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO/CREATIVITY BOXES
  • Courtesy Photo/Creativity Boxes

Jane Hilberry, a Colorado College professor of creativity and innovation, and Samuel Stephenson, founder of the Converge Lecture Series, have teamed up to offer take-home activities for folks under quarantine — Converge Quarantine Boxes. Each one contains a week’s worth of creativity exercises, like a wooden block decorating kit (examples pictured above), for “anyone who can sit still for 10 minutes,” according to Stephenson. More than 70 Converge Quarantine Boxes have been distributed free-of-charge so far. Learn more at tinyurl.com/ConvergeQuarantine.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Indy staff

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (18)

Health (16)

Environment (3)

Outdoors (2)

Politics (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation