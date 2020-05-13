9 stories making headlines this week

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city again has suspended enforcement of parking meter and parking garage fees in the downtown area and in Old Colorado City, through at least May 25.

The city’s Parks Advisory Board will consider on May 14 whether to recommend City Council spend Trails, Open Space and Parks tax money to buy 341 acres of open space from Castle Concrete. The acquisition would include 193 acres of Black Canyon Quarry and 148 acres of Pikeview Quarry. The $9.4 million purchase would be funded with help from The Conservation Fund.

A new statewide, nonprofit digital news outlet in Colorado will launch in the coming months to cover public affairs, the Colorado Independent reports. So far unnamed, the site will be staffed by an editor and three reporters. Former Boulder Daily Camera opinion page editor Quentin Young will lead the team.

In-person office hours, which were temporarily curtailed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have been restored at two El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office locations. The North Union Town Center branch and Southeast Powers branch will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Book a time at epcdrives.com.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park is closed to all visitors for forestry and maintenance operations on May 13, 19 and 20 between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work includes removing “30-40 dead and hazardous trees” from the area, according to a statement from the city.

Construction on the U.S. Air Force Academy Visitors Center and surrounding development was delayed due to “COVID-19 related economic fallout,” according to the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC. The construction start date has been pushed from April to October of this year, for an expected 2022 completion.

The Colorado Legislature extended its suspension to May 26 under the order of Democratic leadership, amid protests from Republicans, who wanted lawmakers to reconvene May 18 as previously planned.