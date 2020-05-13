Calhan restaurants open for business

Two restaurants in Calhan, northeast of Colorado Springs, announced they would open for dine-in business May 6 in defiance of state and El Paso County public health orders aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

“Karen’s Kafe And Stephanie’s Bar and Grill with Western Omelette 3 in Calhan CO have decided to respect your Constitutional Rights and Protections!” Karen’s Kafe and Stephanie’s Bar and Grill, one of the two restaurants, posted on its Facebook page May 5. “As of 6 May 2020, you will once again have the Right to Choose dine in.”

The other restaurant — Western Omelette 3 — posted a similar message on its page May 5.

Gov. Jared Polis said a Castle Rock restaurant’s license would be suspended for opening to Mother’s Day crowds May 10. As of May 11, however, El Paso County Public Health had not taken action against either Calhan business. A spokesperson said the health department was “still in the process” of dealing with the issue.