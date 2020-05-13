Coloradans can use SNAP benefits online

On May 6, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a request from Colorado to extend the SNAP Online Purchase Pilot into the state.



This program allows those who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to purchase groceries online with “currently authorized SNAP online retailers” such as Amazon and Walmart, according to a release.

The online program was launched in April 2019 in New York, and now serves six states with 13 more set to implement the program “in the near future.”

Those using SNAP benefits to order online should be aware that the SNAP EBT card cannot cover delivery fees or associated charges.

“Now more than ever, customers are relying on our pickup and delivery services to give them access to quality, fresh groceries,” said a Walmart spokesperson in a release, “and we believe that shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay.”