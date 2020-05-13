New campaign connects moms to treatment for addiction

The Colorado Department of Human Services announced the launch of a new campaign tackling substance use among moms: “Tough as a Mother.”

Campaign organizers hope to reduce stigma around addiction and encourage Colorado mothers with alcohol and drug use disorders to seek treatment in their communities.

In a statement, CDHS cites research showing more women died by suicide and accidental overdose than from any other causes during the prenatal and first-year postpartum period.

The campaign is a combined effort of CDHS and regional Managed Service Organizations, who contract with the state to manage and monitor substance use treatment services for uninsured and underinsured Coloradans. (AspenPointe represents El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties.)

Tough as a Mother also partnered with Colorado’s Recovery Cards Project to design a greeting card for mothers who are in recovery from addiction.

Visit toughasamother.org for more information on the campaign, or recoverycardsproject.com to order free cards.