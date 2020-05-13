Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

New campaign connects moms to treatment for addiction

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The Colorado Department of Human Services announced the launch of a new campaign tackling substance use among moms: “Tough as a Mother.”

Campaign organizers hope to reduce stigma around addiction and encourage Colorado mothers with alcohol and drug use disorders to seek treatment in their communities. 

In a statement, CDHS cites research showing more women died by suicide and accidental overdose than from any other causes during the prenatal and first-year postpartum period.

The campaign is a combined effort of CDHS and regional Managed Service Organizations, who contract with the state to manage and monitor substance use treatment services for uninsured and underinsured Coloradans. (AspenPointe represents El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties.)

Tough as a Mother also partnered with Colorado’s Recovery Cards Project to design a greeting card for mothers who are in recovery from addiction. 

Visit toughasamother.org for more information on the campaign, or recoverycardsproject.com to order free cards. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Faith Miller

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (18)

Health (16)

Environment (3)

Outdoors (2)

Politics (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation