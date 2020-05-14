City projects $4.7 million in revenue shortfall for LART fund

click to enlarge Visit COS

For the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax (LART) fund, the city's financial office is projecting a revenue shortfall of $4.7 million, according to projections stated at a teleconference meeting of the LART Advisory Committee.The LART Advisory Committee makes recommendations on where to allocate projected revenue from the tax; recommendations are added to the city budget and approved by City Council.But the lack of revenue anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic downturn will mean the city misses out on more than half of the fund's projected revenue, $8.75 million — and that means drastic cuts to those allocations.City Council will review a resolution at its May 22 work session regarding the shortfall, the city's chief financial officer, Charae McDaniel, told the committee.Under the resolution, around $2.3 million in cuts would be spread across four contractual agreements funded by LART. (The city's 2020 budget includes $A final vote on the resolution by City Council is likely to come in June.