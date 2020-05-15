Hickenlooper, Romanoff share Senate platforms in first forum featuring both

click to enlarge Faith Miller

Andrew Romanoff sought to distinguish his more progressive platform from Hickenlooper's.

would be a version of ... something like Medicare or Medicare Advantage."



"If it's done well and it's successful, it'll grow," he said. "It'll attract more people, it'll get larger, the costs will come down, the quality will increase...you'll end up with an evolution that allows people ultimately to get to a single-payer system — but it'll be an evolution, not a revolution."

"I support Medicare for All," he said. "I don't believe this is a time for timidity, and telling folks they have to wait for a slow evolution is heartless."

Faith Miller

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper touted his business experience.

"We've got to be willing to go to Washington and treat climate change like — well, it's an existential threat to the entire planet," he said.

Romanoff, on the other hand, took advantage of several opportunities to state, or imply, ways in which the Democratic candidates differ.

"Republicans are going to attack us no matter what," he said in closing remarks. "They're not going to reward our timidity, so you can't triangulate your way out of this fight. You need to stand your ground. You need to defend your principles. You need to show up and answer questions."

"I spent 20 years in a small business, eight years as mayor, eight years as governor, learning how government should work in Washington," he said, "and you know, I did say [Washington] was a terrible place for someone like me, but I am more passionate about this campaign and about winning this office than anything I've ever done in my life."