Springs' Peterson Air Force Base lands provisional HQ for U.S. Space Force

In a race to comment on the announcement today that Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs will be the provisional headquarters for the newly formed U.S. Space Force for the next six years, elected officials lauded the choice and expressed hope that the decision will be made permanent soon.From Governor Jared Polis: “This is great news for our state and I will continue urging the President and the Air Force to make Colorado the permanent home of U.S. Space Command. Colorado is home to a proud military community, a critical aerospace industry, an educated workforce, and prestigious research institutions so we are the natural and best home for U.S. Space Command.”A final decision will come in January 2021.Mayor John Suthers said in a statement that without question, "Colorado Springs is the most appropriate location for Space Command."This is a city with a long and proud military history, an incredible amount of infrastructure and a wealth of experience and talent in regard to the military in space," he said.State Senator Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, issued a statement saying no other installation is better equipped to host Space Command, and State Senator Owen Hill, R-Colorado Springs, called the decision "the right call" and "a natural fit here for Colorado Springs.”State Reps. Tony Exum, Sr. and Marc Snyder, both Democrats from the Pikes Peak Region, issued statements as well.“Colorado Springs has always attracted talented men and women from around the country looking to serve their country,” Exum, of Colorado Springs, said. “It just makes sense that the fine servicemen and women in the U.S. Space Command will call the Springs home too."Said Snyder of Manitou Springs, "I hope and expect that the Space Command will set down roots in Colorado and continue its operations from our state for years to come.”Local officials have previously told local media that Space Command would bring potential for 1,000 new jobs and up to $1 billion in military construction.