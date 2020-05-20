10 stories making headlines this week

On May 14, the public was invited to the construction site of the new downtown stadium, future home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer club. The stadium’s final steel beam, painted cyan in honor of the team’s colors, was set up for fans to sign, so they could be a part of the stadium’s construction. The beam was installed the next day in a topping ceremony, featuring a commemoration speech by Mayor John Suthers.

Colorado Springs is drillingto install sensors that will “communicate” between the meter and a mobile payment app as part of its newprogram.

On May 12, Michael Roach, 45, jailed on multiple felony charges, was found at the Criminal Justice Center trying to hang himself. Despite life-saving efforts by staff, he died. It was the CJC's third inmate death by suicide since June 2019.

Springs-based anti-doping agency Partnership for Clean Competition and Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in Salt Lake City teamed with Major League Baseball and Stanford University to produce the first nationwide study for COVID-19 antibodies. The study’s results suggest there are roughly seven times more antibody carriers than confirmed cases in the United States.

Ray Marshall, developer of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee headquarters in Colorado Springs, saw charges dismissed May 14 in a case accusing him of stealing money from the largely city-funded deal, The Gazette reports.

Goodwill of Colorado temporarily closed its store and donation center at 4158 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. on May 17 after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce that it won’t set limits on perchlorate, a contaminant found in rocket fuel that has been linked to fetal and infant brain damage, The New York Times reports. Local waterways have been tested for perchlorate in the past.

Rocky Mountain PBS has daily literacy lessons for kindergarten through third grade. Monday-Friday from 8 to 10 a.m., or streamable online at rmpbs.org/ColoradoClassroom.

City staff project a $4.7 million revenue shortfall for the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax, according to figures presented at a May 14 meeting of the LART Advisory Committee. Through LART, the city assesses a 2 percent tax on lodging and a 1 percent tax on car rentals.