Wednesday, May 20, 2020

50-unit complex to house formerly homeless

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 9:52 AM

click to enlarge The Commons, a permanent supportive housing development proposed by Homeward Pikes Peak, will need tax credit funding. - COURTESY OF EBERSOLDT AND ASSOCIATES
  • Courtesy of Ebersoldt and Associates
  • The Commons, a permanent supportive housing development proposed by Homeward Pikes Peak, will need tax credit funding.

Local nonprofit Homeward Pikes Peak announced it has been selected to receive funding for a new permanent supportive housing development dubbed The Commons, set to open sometime in early 2022. 

The 50-unit facility will house formerly homeless families and individuals near The Citadel mall.

The nonprofit and its partners received a federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit funding award, which required a competitive application process conducted by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority.

“HPP is so proud to develop this housing for our community,” Beth Hall Roalstad, the executive director of Homeward Pikes Peak, said in a statement. “The recent pandemic illustrates even more how vulnerable families and individuals are when they do not have safe, stable and affordable housing.” 

