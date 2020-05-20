ACLU sues CSPD, claiming racially biased policing

The American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado filed a lawsuit May 15 in a Denver federal court against the city of Colorado Springs and three Colorado Springs police officers alleging they violated the Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable detention and search in the case of Corey Barnes.

The lawsuit alleges officers targeted and detained Barnes without cause because he’s black. He didn’t match the description of a person officers were searching for in May of 2018.

“Even after a fellow officer advised that Mr. Barnes was not the suspect, the officers failed to release him,” ACLU Staff Attorney Arielle Herzberg said in a release. “Instead, they kept him handcuffed, searched his pockets and wallet, and called in a warrants check before releasing him.”

The lawsuit also claims Springs police have shown a “longstanding pattern of racially biased policing” and exhibit racial disparity in traffic stops, arrests and uses of force.

The city declined to comment.