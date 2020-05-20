Dining and graduation rules move forward in county

On May 14, El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved an application to the state to reopen dine-in service at restaurants, and also received word that the county’s plans to hold graduation ceremonies have been given the green light.

Dine-in requirements would include ensuring 6 feet between occupied seats, limiting group seating to 10 from the same household or social group, taking reservations (walk-ins accepted), and if possible recording names and phone numbers of customers for 21 days. No bar seating is permitted without 6-foot distancing. Multiple-use condiment containers are prohibited; also banned are self-serve buffets. Masks must be worn by employees who come within 6 feet of customers and other workers, unless masks would impact the employees’ health.

Also on May 14, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved the county’s request to hold graduation ceremonies. Students are encouraged to avoid vulnerable persons for two weeks following their participation in a graduation ceremony, and communication to students should include a recommendation that they not participate if a family member is considered vulnerable. Other rules include the practice of social distancing measures and no attendance by extended family members.