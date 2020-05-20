Search

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Google trends in mental health terms

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM

“Suicide” is the most Googled mental health term in Colorado, according to a trend identified by TermLife2Go, a team of life insurance experts that relied on mental health sites such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness and MentalHealth.gov to search common terminology.

When broken down, the study showed the that “suicide” was also the most Googled term in each metro area in Colorado. People in Alaska also searched “suicide” more than any other term.

“We ran each of the terms through Google Trends to identify which mental health concerns were searched most frequently in each state over the past year,” TermLife2Go said in a release. “With all the fear and anxiety that is surrounding the current pandemic, mental health is top of mind for many U.S. citizens as they shelter in place.”

New Yorkers, Texans and Floridians most frequently searched “intimacy issues,” while Californians focused on “loneliness.” See the whole report here: tinyurl.com/Psych-words.

