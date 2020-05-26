Search

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Local Government

128 businesses share $900,000 in enterprise zone grant money

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge 20200526_134544.jpg

Grants of up to $7,500 have been handed out by the El Paso County Economic Development Department to 128 businesses ranging from downtown's The Perk coffee shop ($2,000) to the Mountain Jackpot newspaper ($7,500), which is based in Teller County but circulates in El Paso County and elsewhere.

The grants will go to motels, bars, restaurants, doctor offices, retailers and gyms as well as  pest control and stucco businesses and even a law office.
 
The grants totaled $900,000 and were awarded as part of the Pikes Peak Enterprise Zone Small Business Relief Fund. A map of the enterprise zone can be found here.

"The goal of the community grant-funded program was to provide financial assistance to small businesses in the Enterprise Zone impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," the county said in a release.

The money came from citizen donations totaling $31,460 and $866,660 in federal money under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability Act (CARES Act).

Those who received grants have seen a decrease in business operation and workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The money will help small businesses, struggling to sustain operations, with critical funding necessary to maintain their workforce and recover during and after this public health emergency," the release said. "Unlike loans, small businesses awarded this grant, won’t have to pay it back. They can use the funding for essential needs such as rent or mortgage assistance, utility payments, employee payroll, and payment of fixed debts."

Want to see which business got how much? Here's the list?
PDF PPEZ_Business_Relief_Fund_-_Grant_Awards_Press_Release_Sheet1.pdf

