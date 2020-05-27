9 stories making headlines this week

Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon will reopen June 1 to a limited number of visitors. The required permits can be purchased online at in Glenwood Canyon will reopen June 1 to a limited number of visitors. The required permits can be purchased online at visitglenwood.com/HangingLake

Citing state funding cuts,announced it will lay offand furloughin staff support operations, such as dorms, dining and event services. UCCS also willof staff and faculty who earn more than $60,000through outright cuts or furloughs.

The state Joint Budget Committee whacked the homestead exemption on property taxes for three years for seniors and disabled veterans on May 20, saving roughly $160 million. The state must shrink its budget by more than $3 billion due to COVID-19’s impact on revenue.

Manitou Springs City Council voted May 19 to appoint Steve Bremner, marathoner and former Air Force officer, to a Council seat. Former council member Robert Todd resigned abruptly in February.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser filed a lawsuit May 22 in Denver federal district court, challenging a new Clean Water Act rule, adopted by the Trump administration, that he says is “dangerous.”

Gov. Jared Polis announced May 25 that restaurants can reopen for dine-in service, with conditions. The state Department of Public Health and Environment approved a variance request from El Paso County, also allowing restricted dine-in service.

Hotel occupancy in Colorado Springs dropped in April to its lowest point, 18.1 percent, based on records that go back 30 years, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, a monthly report compiled by four Western state hotel associations.

Since its April opening, an isolation shelter at City Auditorium has sheltered a total of 42 people experiencing homelessness with COVID-19 symptoms, says Pikes Peak Community Health Partnership. On May 19, one person was staying there.

As of May 26, the Walmart on 1575 Space Center Drive has four confirmed and 44 probable cases of COVID-19 among staff, according to El Paso County Public Health.