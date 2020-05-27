County budgets federal relief funds

The Board of El Paso County Commissioners were presented with an outline of how the county plans to spend its $125 million allocation of federal coronavirus relief funds.

The county has elected to distribute $37.5 million of that funding to Colorado Springs and $2.42 million to Fountain, with smaller amounts to other municipal governments. El Paso County itself will keep $84.4 million, which must be spent by Dec. 30.

The largest chunk of the county’s portion — $14 million — will go to economic and workforce development efforts, including grants for businesses. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will receive $13.5 million, with smaller allocations going to other departments.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/epc-cares-budget.