Inflammatory disease appears in Colorado

Several children in Colorado have contracted a rare disease linked to the coronavirus. Children’s Hospital Colorado notified the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) of three potential cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), CDPHE said in a May 20 statement.

“MIS-C is a syndrome in children that appears to be related to COVID-19,” the statement said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and CDPHE recently alerted health care providers to be on the lookout for this illness and to report any suspected cases to state public health.”

Symptoms of MIS-C include several days of high fever, rash and red eyes, and it can lead to artery damage. There is no proven treatment yet for MIS-C, but doctors have seen success with medications that reduce swelling, fight infection and protect vital organs.

As of May 12, the New York State Department of Health had identified 102 patients who appeared to have MIS-C; many tested positive for coronavirus, says the CDC.