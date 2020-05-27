Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Inflammatory disease appears in Colorado

Posted By on Wed, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Several children in Colorado have contracted a rare disease linked to the coronavirus. Children’s Hospital Colorado notified the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) of three potential cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), CDPHE said in a May 20 statement.

“MIS-C is a syndrome in children that appears to be related to COVID-19,” the statement said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and CDPHE recently alerted health care providers to be on the lookout for this illness and to report any suspected cases to state public health.”

Symptoms of MIS-C include several days of high fever, rash and red eyes, and it can lead to artery damage. There is no proven treatment yet for MIS-C, but doctors have seen success with medications that reduce swelling, fight infection and protect vital organs.

As of May 12, the New York State Department of Health had identified 102 patients who appeared to have MIS-C; many tested positive for coronavirus, says the CDC.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Faith Miller

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (19)

Health (13)

Politics (5)

Outdoors (4)

Elections (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation