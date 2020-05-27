Outbreak at Aurora detention facility

Two detainees at an Aurora detention facility, run by private company GEO Group for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, are suspected of having contracted COVID-19, according to the Tri-County Health Department.

A total of seven staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few months, the department said May 22.

“ICE should immediately act to safely release detainees to loved ones in the community and close the GEO facility,” Jennifer Piper of the American Friends Service Committee, which advocates for immigrants, said in a statement.

Oscar Perez Aguirre, who was recently released from the Sterling Correctional Facility, is one of the detainees with COVID-19, the American Friends Service Committee says. The Sterling prison is fighting one of the largest facility-based outbreaks of COVID-19 in the state, according to outbreak data maintained by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.