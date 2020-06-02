George Floyd's death reverberates in Colorado

Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department

"I can tell you that what I saw in the video was not only tragic, but it was wrong, unjustified, and was not in service to the people those officers swore to protect," he said at a news conference June 2.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski apologized for not addressing George Floyd's death earlier.

"We were having discussions before the De'Von Bailey incident, about creating a community group that would be kind of our liaison to the community, and the community's liaison back to us," Niski said. "I think what we're really looking for is two-way communication with our community...We're looking for people to ask questions on what we're doing and why we're doing it. We're still in the development stages of that."

"Saturday was the worst night we had," he said. "I can tell you as a police department and as a staff, we were concerned. We were concerned for our city, because in my 31-year career, I have not seen that type of disorder in Colorado Springs."







I am aware of the video circulating around social media of our officers using force to effect an arrest during the recent protest. This incident will be reviewed to determine if any laws or department policies were broken.



Preliminary, the video appears to show officers attempting to take a suspect into custody after protestors were given a lawful order to disperse. The suspect seems to be resisting, which is when officers use force to gain compliance and take him into custody.



This video shows a small snapshot of that arrest. The full review will reveal all the events that occurred leading up to this incident, during this incident, and what happened after the video stops. Once that is complete, if the officers have been found to have violated our policies or the law, the appropriate action will be taken.



While protests in Colorado Springs have been overwhelmingly peaceful, we have seen violent and unlawful acts take place, especially during the night. We stand in solidarity with our community and we will continue to protect our community’s right to protest, but when a crime occurs we have to take action to ensure an escalation of violence does not continue.





While Niski unequivocally denounced Floyd's killing, County Commissioner Holly Williams suggested there might be a reason Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd's neck until he passed out.



"I watched the video but there's something that happened in the hour or two hours beforehand," she said during the Board of County Commissioners' June 2 meeting. "So often in the ... video, we don't get the whole story."



She noted deputies and officers face the difficult task of making spur-of-the-moment decisions that must endure analysis by lawyers, judges and the public.



"I'm not going to say this George Floyd [incident] wasn't a mistake," she said. "It was upsetting to watch that."



She asked protestors to follow the lead of the late Martin Luther King Jr., who advocated for peaceful demonstrations. Other commissioners also urged protesters to do so safely and without violence.



During a news briefing June 2, Gov. Jared Polis said, "What happened to George Floyd was not only wrong, brutal and inhumane, it was murder."



Polis noted that one reason the nation's focus is trained on the Floyd incident stems from knowing "in our heart of hearts this is not an isolated incident. This is a pattern. We see it starkly. It's something many Americans of color live in fear of."

"We need to listen to those crying out for reform and take action," Polis said. "I hear you. I see you. I grieve with you. I want to work with you to make Colorado better and America better."



Those who demand a violent crackdown on demonstrators drew Polis' ire.



"This is not China, Tiananmen Square. It's not leadership. It's creating more division."



Asked to respond to President Donald Trump's accusation that governors are weak, Polis said a threat to deploy federal troops is counterproductive and "would only stoke worse violence and destruction."



He also said Trump is isolated in the White House and "doesn't know what's going on on our streets."



He said he would work with the Black Caucus, the Legislature, cities and counties to "promote equal treatment under the law." But he didn't name specifics.

The County Sheriffs of Colorado, the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police and the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police also called for change.



“We are shocked and disgusted by the indefensible use of force that led to George Floyd's recent death in Minneapolis," Broomfield Police Chief Gary Creager, chair of the state police chiefs association, said in a joint statement from the three organizations. "We are equally appalled, however, by the lack of intervention displayed by the other officers who were on the scene."



The three organizations jointly urged state lawmakers to pass a state law requiring officers to intervene when a fellow officer uses force unreasonably, and to report such instances to a superior.



The "Duty to Intervene" is already expected in most Colorado law enforcement agencies, they said, but passing a state law would mean officers could face criminal prosecution in cases like the Minneapolis killing.



"On several occasions, these officers met nonviolent congregations of Coloradans and clearly-identified members of the press with volleys of tear gas, pepper balls, and flash bangs," the statement says. "This is more than just an egregious misuse of force. It is a serious public health concern, especially during an ongoing pandemic."



The statement notes that tear gas "h

as a long history of being utilized to silence communities of color," and

is known to cause chemical burns, respiratory problems, miscarriages and stillbirths.