Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

8 stories making headlines this week

Posted By on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 6:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY SPRINGS RESCUE MISSION
  • Courtesy Springs Rescue Mission

Springs Rescue Mission, which operates the city’s largest homeless shelter, opened a drive-thru food pantry at Las Vegas and Sierra Madre streets for the month of June. On Fridays between noon and 3 p.m., low-income people who demonstrate proof of residence in Colorado Springs can pick up containers of staple grocery items. 

On May 26, the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal filed by Gordon Klingenschmitt and Garfield Johnson, after a District Court judge ruled against them in their bid to appear on the Republican primary ballot in an El Paso County commissioner race, despite neither gaining enough delegates to qualify.

The city contracted with ParkMobile, based in Atlanta, for a “contactless” payment system for downtown and Westside parking meters. Parking meter enforcement resumed June 1.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office sergeants and deputies won’t be charged in the Jan. 17 death of inmate Brian Clark, who died while in custody at the county jail. The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office ruled May 27 the officers’ actions were “legal, appropriate and justified,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.

End Citizens United filed a complaint with the Senate Select Committee on Ethics against Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado alleging he violated a prohibition on using Senate proceedings footage in a campaign ad for re-election. The campaign told Colorado Politics the claim is groundless. 

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC has joined a statewide coalition that opposes Gov. Jared Polis’ order to allow electronic signature gathering to qualify measures for the November ballot.

The ACLU of Colorado filed a class action lawsuit May 28 against Gov. Jared Polis and the Department of Corrections seeking an emergency order to compel the DOC to protect medically vulnerable incarcerated people from COVID-19.

The county plans to offer a version of the annual El Paso County Fair that features only 4-H exhibits and attractions this summer, without the activities that normally draw 25,000 people. Features like the Demolition Derby could occur as stand-alone events later in the year.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Indy staff

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (18)

Health (9)

Politics (6)

Outdoors (5)

Elections (2)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation