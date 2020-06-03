8 stories making headlines this week

Springs Rescue Mission, which operates the city’s largest homeless shelter, opened a drive-thru food pantry at Las Vegas and Sierra Madre streets for the month of June. On Fridays between noon and 3 p.m., low-income people who demonstrate proof of residence in Colorado Springs can pick up containers of staple grocery items.

The city contracted with ParkMobile, based in Atlanta, for a “contactless” payment system for downtown and Westside parking meters. Parking meter enforcement resumed June 1.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office sergeants and deputies won’t be charged in the Jan. 17 death of inmate Brian Clark, who died while in custody at the county jail. The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office ruled May 27 the officers’ actions were “legal, appropriate and justified,” the Sheriff’s Office reports.

End Citizens United filed a complaint with the Senate Select Committee on Ethics against Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado alleging he violated a prohibition on using Senate proceedings footage in a campaign ad for re-election. The campaign told Colorado Politics the claim is groundless.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC has joined a statewide coalition that opposes Gov. Jared Polis’ order to allow electronic signature gathering to qualify measures for the November ballot.

The ACLU of Colorado filed a class action lawsuit May 28 against Gov. Jared Polis and the Department of Corrections seeking an emergency order to compel the DOC to protect medically vulnerable incarcerated people from COVID-19.

The county plans to offer a version of the annual El Paso County Fair that features only 4-H exhibits and attractions this summer, without the activities that normally draw 25,000 people. Features like the Demolition Derby could occur as stand-alone events later in the year.