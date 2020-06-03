Mayor Suthers orders curfew in Colorado Springs

Protests kicked off nationally when Officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis Police Department pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Three other officers also pinned down Floyd. The entire incident was captured on video, sparking national outrage at police brutality against black people.

"Particularly during the daylight hours, folks have been organized, have been very peaceful, have been cooperative with the police trying to get them through intersections and things like that," Suthers said at a news conference June 3. "...I'm very complimentary of the police exercising appropriate discretion to assist them in the process of exercising their First Amendment rights."

"We are not doing this to discourage protests," he said, explaining that most of the unlawful activity has been occurring after 10 p.m.



After 10 p.m., if people are still congregated, officers will "disperse the crowd," Suthers said.

"I'm hoping that we'll have compliance, but we're not naive about it," he said. "...We believe some people will probably violate the curfew."

"I would encourage folks to wait and see what the whole situation is and actually what the officers are trying to accomplish," Suthers said "If a person is tightening up into a ball and is ...being resistant to the police, they may be applying, they may be hitting certain muscles in the leg that cause you, by training, to unleash your body tension."



Suthers says "p articular incidents where [citizens] thought the police were using inappropriate force" will "absolutely be reviewed."



