New program addresses veteran suicide

A new behavioral health program funded by the Colorado Department of Human Services aims to help veterans who have thoughts of suicide.



Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners, which operates the Colorado Crisis Services hotline, will work with health care providers to identify veterans who could use the support of a trained specialist — someone who’s also a veteran.

A recent report from the Department of Veterans Affairs found that veterans died by suicide at 1.5 times the rate of non-veteran adults in 2017.

Anyone who wants to talk about a mental health, substance use or emotional concern can call Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255 for free, confidential support.