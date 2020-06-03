Phased reopening continues in Colorado

The state’s “Safer at Home” phase of coronavirus response officially ended June 2, but many restrictions still apply.



As of June 1, children’s day camps can resume with groups of up to 10 people indoors, or 25 outdoors. Residential overnight camps remain prohibited.

Statewide, restaurants were allowed to reopen May 27, though El Paso County restaurants could open May 23 under a variance.

On May 28, the county also voted to request variances from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to begin a phased reopening, and for places of worship to reopen at 25 percent of normal occupancy.

“Today’s vote demonstrates the role our churches play in the health and strength of our community,” Mark Waller, chair of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners, said in a May 28 statement.

Neither variance had been approved by CDPHE before the Indy’s press time.